Massachusetts Top Court Triples Fired Worker's Jury Award

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' highest court Wednesday said a worker is due more than $1 million — three times what a jury awarded her — for being fired by an energy company after complaining about not being paid for scoring the largest contract in the business' history. The Supreme Judicial Court found that Francoise Parker should have been awarded three times her lost sales commission, which comes to $1,047,295.44, after being let go in 2016 by EnerNOC, a service provider that helps businesses improve energy efficiency. Parker negotiated a $20 million deal with Eaton Industries, but was fired for complaining about not being paid...

