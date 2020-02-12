Comcast Tower Builder Seeks $103M For Cost Overruns

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A week after being slapped with a lawsuit over $100 million in cost overruns on Philadelphia’s landmark Comcast Technology Center, the general contractor for the tower has accused the project’s developer of allowing costs to spiral out of control by refusing to rein in its own design team. L.F. Driscoll Co. LLC said that the Liberty Property Trust unit that developed the 60-story tower, which rose to become the tallest in the city, was wrongfully trying to force builders to eat costs that racked up after architects failed to adhere to schedules and budgets the parties had agreed to when the...

