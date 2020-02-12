Fund Says Fugitive Ex-Nissan Exec Must Face Securities Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- If Nissan Motor Co.'s ex-chairman wanted a federal judge to buy his argument that he can't face a securities fraud suit in Tennessee due to an upcoming trial in Japan, he shouldn't have fled that country in a suitcase, a pension fund argued Wednesday. Carlos Ghosn's decision to flee Japan for Lebanon in a complex scheme changes the terms of his argument to dismiss the proposed securities class action in the U.S. over his alleged financial misdeeds, the Jackson County Employees’ Retirement System argued in a brief backing its bid to keep him as a defendant in the case. According to...

