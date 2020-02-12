Dems Float Bills To Speed Up Tribal Broadband Expansion

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- Two Democratic lawmakers are teaming up to tackle the tribal digital divide with a pair of bills aimed at speeding up the roll out of internet service across Indian Country, an Arizona congressman revealed at the National Congress of American Indians. Details about the bills — which haven’t yet been made available to the public — are scant, but Rep. Ruben Gallego told the crowd at the annual conference Tuesday morning that the bill he introduced was aimed at improving broadband infrastructure on tribal lands. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., also introduced the parallel Senate version of the bill on Tuesday....

