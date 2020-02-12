GrubHub Tells 7th Circ. Drivers Not Exempt From Arbitration

Law360, Chicago (February 12, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- GrubHub told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that wage-and-hour lawsuits brought by its food delivery drivers belong in arbitration, saying Congress wasn't seeking to protect "a local delivery person with a bag containing a sandwich and a bag of chips" when it created the Federal Arbitration Act's exemption for transportation workers. It's that exemption drivers are relying on in their bid to return their class action claims to federal court, saying they took part in the delivery of goods that are "within the flow of interstate commerce" and that that's enough to qualify for the exemption. But during oral arguments Wednesday,...

