Boies Denies He Defamed Dershowitz With Epstein Remarks

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Prominent litigator David Boies hit back Wednesday against defamation counterclaims by embattled attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying statements he made about Dershowitz’s alleged connection to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were true and protected by the First Amendment. In an answer to Dershowitz’s counterclaims, Boies listed 16 affirmative defenses, many of them the same arguments that Dershowitz himself invoked to defend against accusations of defamation by Boies. Boies represents Epstein accusers Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Sarah Ransome and Maria Farmer, who have all claimed that, while they were underage, Epstein directed them to have sex with his friends and associates, including Dershowitz, who...

