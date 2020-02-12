Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Google's Win In Ad Patent Case

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday shot down KlausTech Inc.'s argument that it wasn't given a fair shake in its unsuccessful suit accusing Google of infringing a web advertising patent. KlausTech had argued that a California federal court "deprived [it] of the ability to present any viable infringement theory," leading the company to stipulate to infringement so it could appeal. But the Federal Circuit panel upheld the judgment against the company without further comment. The one-line ruling in favor of Google LLC came down less than a week after oral argument. The case dates back to 2010, when KlausTech sued a Google...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS