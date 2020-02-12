Novartis Taps Firms Ready To Pony Up On Diversity — Or Else

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- Novartis AG on Wednesday said it has chosen nearly two dozen preferred law firms that have agreed to diverse staffing requirements for each legal matter, with the understanding that the pharmaceutical giant will deny a portion of payment for failing to hit the goals. As part of the company's newly adopted "preferred firm program for legal services," the panel of 22 firms has promised that at least "30% of billable associate time and 20% of partner time" will be given by women and LGBTQ, racial and ethnic minorities, according to the announcement. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;border-width:2px;border-style:solid;border-color:#f4f4f4;} .tg td{ font-family: 'LatoWeb', Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;line-height:1.2;...

