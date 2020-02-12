Charter Challenges Evidence Rulings In Windstream Case

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- Cable provider Charter Communications has renewed its arguments that a New York bankruptcy judge can’t rule on evidence issues in a suit brought by bankrupt Windstream Holdings, saying he would tie the hands of a judge at a potential jury trial. In a motion filed Tuesday, Charter argued that because it is seeking a jury trial over claims it engaged in a false ad campaign aimed at rival cable company Windstream, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain no longer has the jurisdiction to decide what expert evidence will and will not be admissible in the damages phase of the dispute. “The filing...

