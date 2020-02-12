US Men's Team Calls Out US Soccer Ahead Of Pay Gap Trial

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Men's National Soccer team union blasted the U.S. Soccer Federation in a scathing statement on Wednesday, accusing it of pushing a "false narrative" about its payment practices to muddy the waters ahead of a May trial in a closely watched gender pay discrimination suit. The men's union, the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association, said U.S. Soccer has been "working very hard to sell a false narrative to the public and even members of Congress" in order to use that "false narrative as a weapon against" the U.S. Women's National Team, which has been suing U.S. Soccer for more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS