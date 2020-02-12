Lowe's Wants To Ax Benefits Suit Over COBRA Notices

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- Lowe’s has urged a Florida federal judge to toss a suit claiming the retailer didn't fulfill its obligation of letting ex-workers know they could continue their health care coverage under COBRA, arguing the workers didn’t explain how the allegedly confusing notices hurt them. In a Tuesday reply supporting its motion to dismiss, Lowe’s Home Centers LLC challenged Milton Robles and Dayra Rivera’s standing to bring their suit under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as amended by the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985. The former workers failed to show that their decision not to continue coverage under COBRA was...

