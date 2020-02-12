Ex-Theranos CEO Escapes Charges She Defrauded Doctors

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has cut criminal charges alleging former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and another executive defrauded doctors and insured patients about the viability of the once high-flying startup's blood-testing technology, but left intact most of the indictment, rejecting defense arguments that it is "unconstitutionally vague." In a 39-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday partially granted two motions to dismiss filed jointly by Holmes and former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. The judge said the government failed to allege Holmes and Balwani had a "specific intent" to defraud doctors and patients whose insurance paid for...

