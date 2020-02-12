Motorola Wants $764M In Radio Trade Secrets Trial

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- Motorola Solutions asked Illinois federal jurors to award it $764 million to make a Chinese rival pay for "one of the greatest thefts in the history of technology" in closing arguments Wednesday that wrapped a three-month trade secrets trial. That rival, Hytera Communications Corp., told jurors Motorola Solutions LLC is asking for "bankrupting amounts of money" to compensate for what was only minimal use of confidential company information that helped make a competing two-way digital radio. Motorola is asking for $345.7 million in compensatory damages and $418.8 million in punitive damages, with Adam Alper of Kirkland & Ellis LLP telling jurors that the...

