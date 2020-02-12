Google Can't Nix Previously 'Implausibly Broad' Wage Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A whittled-down proposed class action against Google LLC and staffing agency Vaco Technology Services LLC survived a dismissal bid Wednesday, when a California federal judge ruled that proposed subclasses previously labeled “impossibly broad” had been sufficiently narrowed. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected Google’s argument that the subclass definitions were “amorphous” or based on “imprecise job duties,” finding that the definitions are not so vague that Google and Vaco can’t prepare a response or participate in precertification discovery. “Although plaintiff has used job duties rather than job titles to define the subclasses, the court believes the subclasses are sufficiently definite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS