T-Mobile/Sprint Beat Court Challenge: How We Got Here

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- A New York federal court refused Tuesday to block the planned $56 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, nearly wrapping up a two-year saga that included controversial approvals from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, in addition to a state-backed challenge. Here's a brief history of the Sprint-T-Mobile deal and how it has played out so far in court, on the Hill and in agency halls....

