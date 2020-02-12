FTC Targeted Sanctuary Belize To Punish Founder, Judge Told

Law360, Greenbelt, Md. (February 12, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- A Federal Trade Commission suit targeting the operators of purported luxury development Sanctuary Belize was sparked by a personal vendetta against the project's mastermind — and not legitimate consumer concerns — one of the executives told a Maryland federal court Wednesday on the last day of trial. Luke Chadwick, whom the agency brands as the sales guru behind the development, argued that the commission "has done more damage to Sanctuary Belize than anyone else'' through its yearslong investigation that was capped off with an asset freeze and a lawsuit. An infomercial for Sanctuary Belize that ran on Bloomberg TV in 2017 featuring...

