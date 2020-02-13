Ill. Gambling Co. Says State's Data Breach Led To Bad Press

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- A video gambling operator and his company have hit the Illinois Gaming Board with a $4 million state court lawsuit, alleging that a board employee leaked his confidential information to three federal agencies, resulting in negative press coverage. Rick Heidner and his company, Gold Rush Amusements Inc., said Tuesday the board failed to protect his sensitive financial information and information about Heidner’s wife, two of his children and dozens of his clients, accusing the board of negligence and breaching its fiduciary duty. “Despite requiring licensees and associated individuals to hand over a veritable treasure trove of their most sensitive data, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS