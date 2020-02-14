Foreign Cos. Beware: Motorola Case Expands DTSA's Reach

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- On Jan. 31, U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois held in Motorola Solutions Inc. v. Hytera Communications Corp. that the Defend Trade Secrets Act applies extraterritorially to acts of misappropriation that occur outside the United States, so long as there is some conduct that occurs domestically.[1] The court was the first to substantively address the question of the foreign reach of the DTSA and did so in a way that clarifies that the geographic scope of the statute is coextensive with that of the criminal provisions of the Economic Espionage Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS