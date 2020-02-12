Gibson Dunn Partner Among Picks For NY Federal Bench

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- The White House on Wednesday said it would nominate a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP litigation partner to the federal trial court in Manhattan and a New York-based U.S. Department of Justice official to the one in Brooklyn. Trump's pick for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Gibson Dunn partner Jennifer Rearden, "has litigated complex commercial cases before United States district courts and state courts throughout the country," the White House said Wednesday. "Jen is an extraordinary partner, lawyer and friend," said Ken Doran, Gibson Dunn's chairman, in a statement Wednesday. "Even as we will miss...

