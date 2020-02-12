Pa. Lumber Co. Hit With $500M Clean Water Violation Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A pair of sawmills outside Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, has increased stormwater runoff, fire risk and pollution of air and water, according to a federal lawsuit brought Wednesday by two neighbors who say the civil penalties could exceed $500 million for violation of various environmental laws. The neighbors of D&F Lumber and Logging in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, say the company's expansion of the two adjacent sawmill facilities created more hard, paved or roof surfaces that didn't let rainwater soak into the ground, letting it run off and carry sawdust, sediment and industrial pollution into nearby creeks and streams. "Because of the new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS