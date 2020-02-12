Boston City Hall Aides Get Extortion Conviction Tossed

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- Two former aides to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh saw their Hobbs Act extortion convictions thrown out Wednesday, as a federal judge said the government failed to show a clear quid pro quo or "wrongful conduct" for the pair pressuring a music festival to hire union labor. The 90-page order from U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin cleared Ken Brissette, Boston’s former tourism czar, and Tim Sullivan, once the head of intergovernmental affairs, of charges they conspired to extort the Boston Calling festival into hiring union workers or risk losing crucial city permits. A jury in August had convicted both men of...

