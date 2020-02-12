Consolidation Of Twitter Stock-Drop Suits Get Judge's OK

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge approved a plan Wednesday to consolidate cases and counsel for a putative class of Twitter investors who allege the social media giant failed to disclose problems with targeted advertising, leading to a decline in revenue and a drop in stock prices. The Weston Family Partnership and the Twitter Investor Group will serve as co-lead plaintiffs in the action, with Pomerantz LLP and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer serving as co-lead counsel and Levi & Korsinsky serving as additional counsel, according to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ order. The two lawsuits were filed in September and December, alleging...

