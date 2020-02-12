NFL Plan Says Doctor Payments Not Relevant In Disability Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- The retirement benefits plan for the NFL told a California federal judge on Tuesday it does not have to hand over records for how much it paid doctors who evaluated a former NFL player seeking total and permanent disability benefits despite allegations from the player and a finding by another federal judge that the doctors may be financially motivated to provide opinions against players. The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan argued in a joint letter to the judge laying out the parties' positions that plan doctors are only conceivably motivated to provide favorable opinions when the plan administrator both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS