Importer Narrows Bid To Halt Trump's New Metal Tariffs

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- An importer challenging the Trump administration’s expanded metal tariffs asked the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday to spare only its own imports from the duties while the case plays out, backing off its initial request for a nationwide restraining order. PrimeSource Building Products Inc. sued the government last week, targeting President Donald Trump’s decision to expand his national security tariffs on raw steel and aluminum to finished products like nails, staples and wiring. Trump had no authority to expand the tariffs and did so without going through proper administrative channels, the company said. When it filed its case, PrimeSource...

