J&J Unit Settles Noncompete Dispute With Texas-Based Rival

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson unit DePuy Synthes reached a settlement with a Texas-based medical device company it sued for allegedly enticing DePuy sales associates to violate their noncompete obligations, according to a Texas federal court filing. The parties told a federal judge Wednesday that they reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount to resolve claims that Orthofix Medical Inc. helped four of its workers — ex-DePuy sales associates — breach their fiduciary duties and contractual obligations by engaging in a scheme to get DePuy customers to buy Orthofix devices and implants. Counsel and representatives for the parties declined to comment on the...

