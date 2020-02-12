Oracle Tells Justices Google Was 'Too Desperate To Innovate'

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- Oracle fired its opening shot Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court in the company’s decadelong copyright war against Google, painting the rival as a serial infringer that stole software code because it was “too desperate to innovate itself.” Six weeks after Google warned that the case could upend the software industry, it was Oracle’s turn to respond with its own dire policy predictions, cautioning the justices that a win for Google would harm America’s standing in the world. “Only by ignoring the record here and the past 40 years of empirical market history could Google even suggest that strong copyright protection...

