Walmart Workers Can't Get Retrial In Calif. Meal Break Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 11:21 PM EST) -- Workers who staffed a Walmart fulfillment center in Chino, California, lost a bid for a new trial against the retail behemoth after a Golden State federal judge said Tuesday that he saw no reason to upend a $6.1 million jury verdict in the workers' favor. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. denied a handful of motions by both Walmart and the workers in a suit over meal breaks, including one seeking a new trial based on arguments that a vote on whether to adopt an "alternative workweek schedule," or AWS, didn't include all of the employees who would be affected by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS