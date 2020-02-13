Podcast Co. Beats Trademark Suit Over 'Reply All'

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge ruled Wednesday that Spotify’s Gimlet Media couldn’t be sued for trademark infringement over its “Reply All” podcast by a small tech company with the same name. Dismissing a lawsuit filed in 2015 by software developer Reply All Corp., the judge ruled that the company had only “weak” rights to a common term that is “readily recognized by anyone who uses email” — particularly when trying to sue over a very different product. “Consumers searching for conversation-enhancing software are unlikely to be confused by the existence of a podcast bearing the same name,” U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS