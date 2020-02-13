Consumer Hits Car-Sharing Co. Turo With Bogus Fees Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Car-sharing company Turo charged consumers bogus fees for purported damage to cars they rented, even though the customers vehemently disputed damaging the vehicles, according to a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court Wednesday. Illinois resident Honan Yang alleges he paid Turo Inc. $127.15 in advance for a three-day rental of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata in Los Angeles in November only to get hit with more than five times that amount in "appraisal," "processing" and damage fees after the vehicle's owner claimed the car was returned damaged when it wasn't. Yang insists he drove the vehicle locally for less than...

