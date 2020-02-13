Mass. Justices Skeptical Chase Foreclosure Info Is Too Vague

Law360, Boston (February 13, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court suggested Thursday that requiring JPMorgan Chase to be more specific when sending foreclosure notices could leave lenders violating the law through meaningless math errors, hearing arguments on a question with potentially wide-ranging ramifications. The Supreme Judicial Court tackled the question examining whether JPMorgan Chase Bank NA was specific enough when it said a Massachusetts couple could avoid foreclosure if, and only if, they paid the balance due before a specified foreclosure sale date. The First Circuit had found that the language could be misleading, since technically the couple, Mark and Beth Thompson, would have had to pay the $200,000...

