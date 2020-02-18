Orrick Snags DLA Piper Trial, Oil Pro In Houston

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- Orrick has picked up an expert litigator with a specialty in the oil and gas industry from DLA Piper for its Houston office, the new partner confirmed Tuesday. Expert dispute and appellate lawyer Christina Maccio joined Orrick's Houston office on Thursday following more than 11 years at DLA Piper, where she developed her practice counseling oil and gas companies in disputes of all stripes. Maccio's sector expertise and her track record advocating for clients — including various Latin American clients — in federal court, state court and arbitration, meshes well with Orrick's capabilities, Maccio said Tuesday. "For my particular practice, Orrick...

