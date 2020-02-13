Dems Say Trump Must Release Nat'l Security Tariff Report

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s failure to turn over to Congress a U.S. Department of Commerce report probing national security risks associated with imported auto parts violates federal laws and threatens foreign relations, nine House Democrats wrote in a letter Thursday. In the letter sent to Trump, members of the New Democrat Coalition, a group of center-leaning Democrats generally amenable to free trade, said Commerce’s report that found auto part imports to be a national security threat should have been released by Jan. 19 as Congress stipulated in the 2020 budget. Under the budget bill and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS