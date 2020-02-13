Tobacco Cos. Should Pay $15M, Smoker's Kids Tell Jury

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- An attorney for the children of a cigarette smoker who died of lung cancer at age 42 asked a Florida jury during Thursday closing arguments to award them $15 million from Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds, plus punitive damages, saying the tobacco companies had hurt millions of people for their own profit. Near the end of the second week of the trial, Gary M. Paige of Gordon & Partners PA, representing siblings Kevin and Christina Duignan, told the St. Petersburg jury that their father Douglas Duignan’s 1992 cancer death had come because Philip Morris USA Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co....

