Motorola Overshot With $764M Trade Secret Suit, Rival Says

Law360, Chicago (February 13, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- Motorola Solutions LLC cast too wide a net in its $764 million digital radio trade secret theft suit and is trying to pin a few employees' bad acts on an entire company, Chinese rival Hytera Corp. told Illinois federal jurors Thursday. On the second day of closing arguments following a three-month trial, Hytera counsel Boyd Cloern of Steptoe & Johnson LLP told jurors that there are "lots of problems" with Motorola Solutions' claims that its competitor misappropriated several trade secrets in order to fast-track the development of a competing digital mobile two-way radio. "They claimed it too big," Cloern said, arguing...

