Uber's Arbitration Bid Will Get Another Look In Injury Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia County judge has agreed to rethink her decision that Uber's failure to ensure that a passenger read its terms and conditions when signing up for an account meant that the ride-hailing company couldn't force the passenger to arbitrate claims over injuries suffered in a car crash. Judge Abbe Fletman ruled last month that messages Uber Technologies Inc. offered during the account registration process signaling that Jillian Kemenosh, who was injured in a crash after her driver ran a red light, agreed to the company's terms and conditions did not necessarily mean Kemenosh knew she was giving up her right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS