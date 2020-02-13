Facebook Gets Stay In BlackBerry IP Suit For PTAB Review

Law360, Los Angeles (February 13, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday granted Facebook's request to pause BlackBerry's messaging and targeted advertising patent suit amid a Patent Trial and Appeal Board review, rejecting BlackBerry's argument that its claims are sure to languish in federal court. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu granted Facebook Inc.'s request for a stay while the PTAB reviews some of the patents at issue in the case, rejecting BlackBerry Ltd.'s argument that the delay would prejudice the smartphone company. Trying to dissuade Judge Wu from granting the stay, BlackBerry's attorney Patrick T. Schmidt of Quinn Emanuel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS