NJ Appeals Court Gives Newark New Trial In Car Crash Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court ruled Thursday that the city of Newark deserves a new trial in a case brought by a woman who won a jury award of $400,000 after a vehicle crash with a city employee, saying the trial judge wrongly barred the city's expert from testifying on delayed discovery amendments. In the per curiam opinion, a two-judge Appellate Division panel reversed and remanded the case for a new trial for jurors should consider whether the 2015 wreck caused Hajeema Edman-Sutton's "permanent loss of a bodily function" and, if so, how much she should be compensated. The crash Edman-Sutton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS