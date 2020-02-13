Microsoft's $10B Pentagon Deal Blocked Amid Amazon Fight

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Thursday blocked the Pentagon from moving forward with its $10 billion cloud contract awarded to Microsoft, after Amazon alleged that political interference from President Donald Trump tainted the deal. Amazon has argued that its proposal for the $10 billion cloud contract was superior to Microsoft’s and that influence from President Donald Trump tainted the deal. (AP) Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith granted Amazon Web Services Inc.’s motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, which is aimed at moving much of the department's existing information technology infrastructure...

