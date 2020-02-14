Toyota Highlanders Have Faulty Drive Shafts, Drivers Say

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 12:39 PM EST) -- Toyota has been slammed with a proposed class action by consumers accusing it of producing Highlander model SUVs with a defective drive shaft and alleging the company was aware of the issue but chose to hide it from them. In a complaint filed Wednesday in California federal court, Linda Drake said she purchased a 2009 Toyota Highlander with no discernible problems from a used car dealership. A few months later, the car started to make loud grinding noises when shifting gears, and at times, the car wouldn’t shift gears at all, Drake said. She also said power steering failure is another...

