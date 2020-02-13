Sen. Gillibrand Proposes Creating Agency To Enforce Privacy

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Thursday became the latest lawmaker to push for the creation of an independent federal privacy agency to overtake the Federal Trade Commission and seize sole responsibility for creating and enforcing data protection rules. The former presidential candidate said she was inspired to draft the Data Protection Act in response to the proliferation of major data breaches at entities like Equifax, Facebook and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as well as the growing frequency of reports about big tech companies searching for innovative ways to profit off personal data, often without consumers' knowledge or permission. ...

