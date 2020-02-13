Objector Tells 7th Circ. To Upend $1.9M Engine Co. Fraud Deal

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- A lower court should not have approved a $1.875 million deal to end a derivative action filed in the wake of an accounting fraud scheme at an alternative-energy engine maker without considering related criminal charges, among other issues, an objector told the Seventh Circuit on Thursday. Former Power Solutions International Inc. executives currently face criminal and civil securities fraud charges for allegedly inflating company revenues by $25 million. That’s something the district court should have weighed, as a criminal indictment and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action could have bolstered the derivative claims, Albert Y. Chang of Bottini & Bottini Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS