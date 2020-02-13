Wis. County Appeals Tribal Zoning Decision To 7th Circ.

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin county is appealing a January ruling blocking it from enforcing its zoning ordinance on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians' members within the tribe's reservation, asking for a stay of the injunction until the Seventh Circuit can weigh in. Bayfield County, which filed a notice of appeal Thursday, says the stay is warranted given that there are no dispositive cases from the U.S. Supreme Court or the Seventh Circuit involving the zoning regulations at issue in their case. “Given the state of the law on this issue and the fact that this is an issue of...

