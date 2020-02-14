Not Enough Asylum-Seekers For Class Cert., US Says

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. government fired back at an attempt by asylum-seekers to secure class certification in a case immigration advocacy groups say affects thousands of people waiting at the border to enter the country and could send them to three countries in Central America instead. The government asked a California federal judge to deny the asylum-seekers’ bid for class certification, saying there simply aren’t enough of them affected by the government’s “Turnback Policy” and “Asylum Ban” to bring a class action. The Turnback Policy requires migrants, including asylum-seekers, to go back to Mexico while they await decisions on their immigration cases, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS