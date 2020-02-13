Feds Want $10M Suit Over ICE Arrest In NY Tossed

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- A man with family ties to former Liberian dictator Charles Taylor has failed to establish that a New York federal court can wade into efforts by immigration officers to carry out a valid removal order against him, the federal government asserted Thursday. The Southern District of New York should grant the federal government's motion to dismiss Michael Reeves' allegations that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement violated the Federal Tort Claims Act, as he has not submitted sufficient evidence to establish that the court has subject matter jurisdiction over the dispute, according to a supporting memorandum filed on Thursday. When ICE officers...

