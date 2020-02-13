Pharmacies Must Give Patient Ages In Opioid MDL Discovery

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Thursday overruled objections from several pharmacies being asked to disclose the ages of patients in discovery in sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation, saying in light of the other data being produced, disclosing the ages does not present a risk to patient privacy. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster backed up the findings of Special Master David R. Cohen, who in January met with counsel for the pharmacy defendants, which include Rite-Aid and Walmart, and the plaintiff counties Summit and Cuyahoga, Ohio, to determine what documentation should be disclosed in the Track One-B cases in the MDL....

