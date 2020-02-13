Port-A-Potty Outfit Strikes $7M Deal In Toilet Tech OT Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- New York-based portable toilet company Call-A-Head Corp. has agreed to pay more than $7.1 million to settle a suit brought on behalf of nearly 1,300 toilet technicians who said they were shorted on overtime pay. The workers on Thursday asked the court to preliminarily approve the settlement in their case alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law by Call-A-Head and CEO Charles W. Howard. According to the motion, the settlement will cover a collective of 96 opt-in plaintiffs and a certified class of about 1,275 portable-toilet service technicians. The workers told the court that the agreement...

