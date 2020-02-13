Convicted NJ GOP Bigwig Seeks To Duck Prison Amid Appeal

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- Ex-Gilmore & Monahan PA partner and onetime Republican power broker George Gilmore asked a New Jersey federal court Thursday to let him stay out of prison while he appeals his conviction for payroll tax violations and a falsified bank loan application, citing no risks of him fleeing or causing harm. About three weeks after U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson sentenced him to a year and a day behind bars, Gilmore urged her to grant him bail pending appeal, saying he is "deeply devoted" to his family and has "deep ties" to his local community of Toms River, Ocean County and...

