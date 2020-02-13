'Walking Dead' Exec Never Negotiated Profits, Atty Testifies

Law360, Los Angeles (February 13, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- A lawyer for “The Walking Dead” executive producer and comic co-creator Robert Kirkman told a California courtroom Thursday she believes his contract calls for further negotiation on profit elements at the center of a lawsuit between her client and AMC Network, although she never pursued the talks. Testifying on the third day of the bench trial, attorney Lee Rosenbaum of Katz Golden Rosenman LLP said although Kirkman's 2009 contract stated the definition of modified adjusted gross receipts — or MAGR — from the show "shall" be determined by AMC, it also called for “good faith negotiations” on the definition that have...

