Dems Accuse FCC Of Letting Russian Propaganda Persist

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission isn’t doing enough to make sure that Russian propaganda being broadcast on U.S. radio stations is being identified as such, a group of Democratic lawmakers said in a strongly worded letter to agency Chairman Ajit Pai. Seven members of Congress took the agency to task Thursday, accusing it of a “stunning abdication of its responsibility to protect American airwaves” by dragging its feet in investigating whether certain radio stations had broken FCC rules by concealing that they were being sponsored by Russia. “It’s shameful that the commission has investigated the issue for over a year and a...

