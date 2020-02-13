Importer Escapes Trump's Expanded Metal Tariffs During Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday blocked the U.S. government from imposing expanded steel and aluminum tariffs on PrimeSource Building Products Inc. while the importer pursues its suit to permanently strike down the duties. PrimeSource had initially pushed for a nationwide restraining order, but after deliberation with the government, it agreed to tailor its request only to its own imports, according to Thursday's order. The government made clear that it was not admitting that PrimeSource has demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits, the order states. Chief Judge Timothy C. Stanceu signed off on the order on Thursday....

